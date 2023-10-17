Courier Capital LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

INTC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 11,631,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,970,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

