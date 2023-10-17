Courier Capital LLC Purchases 6,125 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,202. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

