Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,368. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

