Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 86,934 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 819,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 599,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 412,321 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,114,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

