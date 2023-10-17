Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.46. 1,015,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,122. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.69. The company has a market cap of $434.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

