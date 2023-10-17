Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $11.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.72.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

