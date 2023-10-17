Courier Capital LLC Sells 201 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,105,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,308,535. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.20.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.