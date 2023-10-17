Courier Capital LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.29. The stock had a trading volume of 177,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,932. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.43 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average of $193.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

