Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

