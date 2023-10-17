Courier Capital LLC Sells 790 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 3.23% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 203,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.