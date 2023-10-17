Courier Capital LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,891. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.35.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

