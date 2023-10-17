Courier Capital LLC Takes $5.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,038. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

