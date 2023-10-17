Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,957 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in First Solar by 1,036.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.73.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 849,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.47 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

