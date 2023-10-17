Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 54,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,305,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $573.81. 413,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $555.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.47.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

