Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,928. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

