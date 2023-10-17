Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 156,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 107,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. 13,442,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,752,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

