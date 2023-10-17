Credit Agricole S A Acquires 4,185 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.77.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

