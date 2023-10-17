Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $634.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $672.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $569.28 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

