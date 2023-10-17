Credit Agricole S A Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $475.20 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $300.66 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.71.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

