Credit Agricole S A Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

