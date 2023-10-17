Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.03.

ENPH opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.44 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $157.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

