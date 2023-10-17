Credit Agricole S A Has $1.28 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 1.2 %

XEL stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

