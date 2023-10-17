Credit Agricole S A Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 664.1% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,024,000 after acquiring an additional 514,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $252.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.