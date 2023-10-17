Credit Agricole S A Has $2.66 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,405 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.