Credit Agricole S A Has $2.74 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 61.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $206,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of MTZ opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -409.00 and a beta of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

