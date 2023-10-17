Credit Agricole S A Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

