Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN stock opened at $843.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $824.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

