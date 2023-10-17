Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.78.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

