Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $524.20 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.97.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

