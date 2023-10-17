Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Shares in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 284,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.