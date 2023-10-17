Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,089 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

