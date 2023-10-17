Credit Agricole S A Sells 5,617 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

