Credit Agricole S A Sells 5,955 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,699 shares of company stock worth $39,938,857 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

