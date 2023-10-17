Credit Agricole S A Sells 8,357 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

