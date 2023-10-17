Credit Agricole S A Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.29%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.