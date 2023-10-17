Credit Agricole S A Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,794 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nasdaq by 294.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

