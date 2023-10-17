Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,220.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,303.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,263.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $792.46 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

