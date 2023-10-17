Critical Comparison: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) and Its Rivals

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “Building Products & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Building Products & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Building Products & Equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 1 4 0 2.80 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Competitors 256 1482 2433 39 2.54

Profitability

As a group, “Building Products & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Competitors 5.58% -0.46% 6.75%

Dividends

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Building Products & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 101.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A 33.38 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Competitors $4.88 billion $409.44 million 342.35

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain competitors beat Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also offers mortars and building chemicals under the Weber brand; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, roll roofing systems, and accessories; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as designs, imports, and distributes instant adhesives, sealants, and silicones. In addition, the company provides interior systems, interior and exterior insulation, cladding, floor coverings, façades and lightweight structures, waterproofing, roofing solutions, pre-assembly, and prefabrication solutions; high performance materials; glass for buildings; plasterboard; and interior glass products. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, and sanitary products; timbers and panels; civil engineering products; ceramic tiles; and site equipment and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.