Critical Comparison: Frasers Group (SDIPF) & The Competition

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) is one of 117 public companies in the "Specialty Retail" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Frasers Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Frasers Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A Frasers Group Competitors -10.99% -2,631.21% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frasers Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Frasers Group Competitors 616 2673 4319 112 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Frasers Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frasers Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Frasers Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Group N/A N/A 26.61 Frasers Group Competitors $4.90 billion $217.67 million 230.00

Frasers Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Group. Frasers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Frasers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frasers Group rivals beat Frasers Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Cruise, and van mildert. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group Plc in December 2019. Frasers Group Plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

