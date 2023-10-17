Critical Contrast: Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Flame Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $31.54 billion 1.83 $13.30 billion $5.89 11.10 Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Flame Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 21.36% 31.59% 8.81% Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Occidental Petroleum and Flame Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 8 8 1 2.42 Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $70.41, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Flame Acquisition.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Flame Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

