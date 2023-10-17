Critical Review: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) versus Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $333.32 million 7.66 $113.78 million $0.21 41.57 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.10

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 19.50% 2.92% 1.62% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LXP Industrial Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 62.71%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.