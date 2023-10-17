CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

