CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.78. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 7,708 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 650,767 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

