Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 2,580 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 4.33.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

