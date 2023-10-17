Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 975 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 108,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

