Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

MetLife stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,604. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

