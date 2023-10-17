Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up approximately 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.44.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

