Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,638 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lightning eMotors worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Stock Down 15.3 %

ZEV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,027. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Lightning eMotors Profile

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($1.00). Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 221.51% and a negative return on equity of 221.78%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.

