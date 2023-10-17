Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.74.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 731,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,104. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

