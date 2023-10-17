Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. 872,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,218. The company has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

